Saudi robot spotted harassing female reporter (VIDEO)

04:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2024
Source: A screengrab from Facebook video

LAHORE – A bizarre incident was witnessed at what appears to be a robot launching ceremony when a human-like robot wearing Saudi Arabia’s traditional dress made unwanted advance towards a woman. 

 A viral video shows a female reporter giving an overview of the first-ever Saudi robot when it can be seen touching the back of the media person. 

The reporter feels uncomfortable as he gives strange looks to the robot after it touches her. However, she continues with the overview.

The engineer, who has manufactured it, apologized to the reporter, saying it happened due to some technical glitch.

