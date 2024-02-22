Immediate inspection ordered against delay in passport issuance

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ombudsman has ordered immediate inspection by the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection Teams against the inordinate delays in the issuance of passports.

The inspection would be carried out in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and other major cities to ascertain the reasons and find a solution to the problem.

Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi took notice of the complaints of irregularities, malpractices, inordinate delays, and unsatisfactory facilities at the Passport Offices for the general public and ordered swift action on Thursday.

The official also directed the teams to look into these complaints for urgent remedial measures.

It is to be mentioned that taking suo moto notice of a large number of complaints against the delay in the issuance of passports, an Inspection Team from the WMS had earlier visited the Passport Office Islamabad on the directions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib to ascertain the causes of the delay and breakdown of the efficient delivery services there.

The Compliance Report submitted by the Passport Office as a follow-up was termed as unsatisfactory and lacking in substance by the Wafaqi Mohtasib, prompting another inspection.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has also stated that the Overseas Pakistanis suffered the most in the entire episode as in several cases either their visas expired or they have been unable to join their jobs abroad owing to this state of affairs.

'The same is the case with those who want to proceed abroad in connection with their higher studies or family visits etc,' he said.

The official elaborated that the elements found responsible for creating artificial shortages and indulging in malpractices and other irregularities need to be exposed and dealt with an iron hand to ensure that things would run smoothly in the respective Passport Offices.

It is to be highlighted that there have been tons of complaints against the delays in the issuance of passports as the economic condition of the country is triggering more and more people to relocate.