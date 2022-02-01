Gold price plunges by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

09:48 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Gold dropped nearly to a two-month low as it witnessed losses into a fifth session on Tuesday amid hopes that economic recovery could nullify inflationary pressure.

Gold price in the local market witnessed a decrease of Rs300 per tola and Rs258 per 10 grams to close at Rs124,950 per tola and Rs107,124 per 10 grams, respectively.

Contrary to the downward trend in the local market, the precious yellow metal gained $18 per ounce to reach $1809 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

