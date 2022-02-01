Humayun Saeed wants to highlight women doctors' plight in Pakistan

Superstar Humayun Saeed is bringing forward an important social issue in Pakistan as he expressed the plight of female doctors in the country.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star turned to his Instagram handle and highlighted the plight of female doctors who go do not take on their professional roles after getting married.

"Disappointed to find out that only 1 out of 4 female doctors practice after graduation in Pakistan because of family pressure. Thinking of a new project, maybe to highlight this issue. Let’s encourage women to pursue their dreams. #DoctorBahu," the 50-year-old wrote.

Disappointed to find out that only 1 out of 4 female doctors practice after graduation in Pakistan because of family pressure. Thinking of a new project, maybe to highlight this issue. Let’s encourage women to pursue their dreams. #DoctorBahu — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 31, 2022

Sharing his disappointment, he added how there is a need to highlight the issue in order to have more females participate in the working economy and discussed a future project.

The Dillagi star's recent tweet has garnered massive support from a number of his fans, who went on to share their own experiences.

On the work front, he has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.