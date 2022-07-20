Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai

DUBAI – The power couple of Pakistani showbiz, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are currently wandering Dubai's exotic destinations to escape the exhausting work routine.

The duo regularly posts stunning pictures and videos on their Instagram handle, giving fans an insight into their lavish life.

This time around, Iqra Aziz has shared a video of her experiencing skydiving in Dubai, which has gone viral on social media.

“This is definitely the bravest thing i’ve done yet,” the Suno Chanda actress captioned the video, which shows her skydiving with the help of an instructor.

As she landed on the ground, she said that it was a wonderful and exciting experience of her life.

The video has been well-received by social media users and a series of interesting comments have been made.