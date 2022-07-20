Saba Qamar flaunts glam look in latest fashion shoot
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a superstar who is adored for her good looks and impeccable acting skills.
This time around, the Cheekh star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some clicks and videos of her shooting schedule.
The 38-year-old shared insights about her latest project on her Instagram story. She can be seen wearing a white suit and beautiful glammed make-up.
The post has proved a treat for fans, who are swooning as she revamped her look with a stunning makeover.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
