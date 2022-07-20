Where does Pakistan stand on world's most powerful passport list 2022? Check latest rankings
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani passport has once again been ranked as the fourth worst passport in the world- sharing the same spot behind only Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
According to the Henley Passport Index, the South Asian country is placed at the 109th position on the list with visa-free access to 32 destinations only across the world.
It is for the fifth consecutive time that Pakistani passport has been ranked the fourth worst in the world by the international agency that ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa as well as, using information from the International Air Transport Association.
Meanwhile, Japan, Singapore and South Korea hold the top spots on the Index, offering citizens visa-free access to record destinations.
A Japanese passport, which is most powerful in the world, grants free entry to 193 countries, one more than Singapore and South Korea passports.
Russia, China and India have been ranked as 50th, 69th and 80th in the latest rankings.
