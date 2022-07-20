Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood sets 53rd Guinness World Record
Share
MULTAN - Pakistan’s known martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another milestone after his 53rd Guinness World Record was approved for the most jumping jacks carrying a 60lb pack in one minute.
Talking to media, Irfan said he attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in March this year. He said that the previous record was 40 jump squats, adding that he did 54 in 60 seconds to set new world record.
The acclaimed athlete holds 28 Guinness World Records in the most push-ups category and was also the world record holder in most jumping jacks category.
Saying he is the only Pakistani to break most of India athletes’ records, Mehsood said that he has also broken records of USA, UK, France, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and Spain.
Inspired by various world record holders, Mehsood has been practicing wushu since 2005 and he aims at promoting his hometown Waziristan through his game.
Pakistan's Irfan Mehsood registers his 43rd ... 04:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has registered his 43rd Guinness World Record as he achieved the latest record ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood sets 53rd Guinness World Record02:03 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan removed from US human trafficking watchlist01:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand on world's most powerful passport list ...01:12 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka12:40 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai11:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Bushra Iqbal requests for prayers on Chehlum of Aamir Liaquat Hussain10:20 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill to share screen alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt07:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022