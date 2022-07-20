Lahore court seeks Maqsood Chaprasi's death certificate in Shehbaz Sharif money laundering case

02:50 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – A special central court has directed an investigation officer to submit death certificate of Malik Maqsood, who was a key witness in money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Maqsood, the peon of the Sharif family who was popularly referred to as Maqsood Chaprasi, succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Dubai last month.

The former Ramaz Sugar Mills employee remained in limelight during the trial in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

He had been living abroad and was a fugitive in the homeland as federal investigators alleged that Maqsood received an amount of Rs3 billion in his bank account.

Maqsood’s involvement was unearthed by ex-premier Imran Khan's advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar.

The court has also issued perpetual arrest warrants for Salman Shahbaz and Tahir Naqvi in the case, besides directing the investigators to submit details of their properties in next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court has approved a petition filed by Shehbaz Sharif, seeking one-day exemption from physical appearance in the case.

The money laundering case has been adjourned till July 30.

