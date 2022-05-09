Former FIA Director Dr Rizwan dies of heart attack
Former FIA Director Dr Rizwan dies of heart attack
LAHORE – Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore chief Dr Rizwan died of heart attack on Monday.

He was probing money laundering cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab Chief Minister.

According to the report, Dr Rizwan suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Services Hospital Lahore, where he died during treatment.

Dr Rizwan was on leave when Shehbaz Sharif took charge of prime minister office.

FIA Deputy Director Nazia Ambreen replaced Dr Rizwan in Lahore office.

Dr Muhammad Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. As SSP Shikarpur district, he had written a letter to IGP Sindh in February 2020 and alleged some senior leaders of Sindh’s ruling party and a provincial minister for hurling threats at him, his family members and his subordinate officers.

