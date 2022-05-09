Former FIA Director Dr Rizwan dies of heart attack
Share
LAHORE – Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore chief Dr Rizwan died of heart attack on Monday.
He was probing money laundering cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab Chief Minister.
According to the report, Dr Rizwan suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Services Hospital Lahore, where he died during treatment.
شہباز شریف کیخلاف TT کیس کرنیوالے بہادر ڈائریکٹر FIA ڈاکٹر رضوان خالق حقیقی سے جا ملے، خدا ان کو کروٹ کروٹ جنت نصیب کرے بہت دلیر اور فرض شناس شخص دنیا سے گیا ہے— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2022
Dr Rizwan was on leave when Shehbaz Sharif took charge of prime minister office.
FIA Deputy Director Nazia Ambreen replaced Dr Rizwan in Lahore office.
Dr Muhammad Rizwan earlier served in Sindh Police. As SSP Shikarpur district, he had written a letter to IGP Sindh in February 2020 and alleged some senior leaders of Sindh’s ruling party and a provincial minister for hurling threats at him, his family members and his subordinate officers.
FIA grills Shehbaz Sharif in sugar scandal case 07:39 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the Federal ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz bans sugar export, orders action against hoarders04:35 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Former FIA Director Dr Rizwan dies of heart attack04:00 PM | 9 May, 2022
- President Alvi approves Ashtar Ausaf's appointment as new AGP03:25 PM | 9 May, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant02:31 PM | 9 May, 2022
-
- Mathira jumps into Dania, Aamir Liaquat controversy09:29 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat’s teenage wife Dania Shah bursts into tears while ...08:15 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania on Instagram after divorce move04:48 PM | 8 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022