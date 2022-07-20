Pakistan removed from US human trafficking watchlist
Share
ISLAMABAD –The United States has removed Pakistan from its human trafficking watchlist, acknowledging the significant efforts made by the South Asian country to curb the menace.
Pakistan has now been added to Tier 2’ in the State Department’s ‘Trafficking in Persons (TIP)’ 2022 report that assesses how 188 countries and territories, including the United States, are performing in terms of preventing trafficking, protecting victims, prosecuting traffickers.
Tier 2 includes countries whose governments are yet to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but are making significant efforts to do so.
While speaking on the report’s launching ceremony US State Secretary Antony J. Blinken said: “Many governments involved survivor leaders in shaping and delivering targeted awareness and outreach efforts, raising their voices to ensure impactful and clear messaging to facilitate change, as was done in Kosovo, Malta, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates”.
The report acknowledged that the Pakistani government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore the South Asian country was upgraded to Tier 2.
“The government allocated resources for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and amended the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (PTPA) to remove provisions that allowed fines in lieu of imprisonment for sex trafficking crimes with women and children as victims,” the report said.
However, the report highlighted that the government needs to take steps to meeting the minimum standards in “several key areas”. It urged Pakistan to increase prosecutions and convictions of all forms of trafficking.
Imran says Chomsky's letter highlights 'alarming ... 05:30 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan shared an article of a local publication that mentioned the ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani athlete Irfan Mehsood sets 53rd Guinness World Record02:03 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan removed from US human trafficking watchlist01:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand on world's most powerful passport list ...01:12 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka12:40 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- Watch – Iqra Aziz goes skydiving in Dubai11:12 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Bushra Iqbal requests for prayers on Chehlum of Aamir Liaquat Hussain10:20 AM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill to share screen alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt07:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022