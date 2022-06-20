Imran says Chomsky's letter highlights 'alarming rise in human rights situation' in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan shared an article of a local publication that mentioned the viewpoint of ‘the father of modern linguistics’ Noam Chomsky and other academics on the human rights situation in the South Asian nation.

“Chomsky, one of the world's most respected intellectuals, has added his voice to state oppression by this cabal of crooks foisted on Pakistan by US-backed regime change conspiracy,” PTI chief said while reiterating foreign conspiracy that was hatched to oust him from power.

Khan added that our democratic rights have been brutally violated, especially during our Haqiqi Azadi March.

Cricketer turned politician reacted to the development after American linguist along with other academics wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanding immediate actions on the human rights situation in the country.

After the ousting of the PTI administration, a number of academics, including Noam Chomsky, have issued an open letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to take action against the "deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan".

The letter dated May 26 mentioned that freedom of speech, use of blasphemy cases for political purposes, intimidation and harassment of journalists along with social media and political activists in the country are human rights violations.

It also voiced concern over the issue of blasphemy cases against leaders of the former ruling party. Top academics also taken up the issue of arrest of political opponents along with raids and cases against politicians and journalists.

Chomsky and other academics called the recent events troubling developments, and political vendetta, saying these are in violation of democratic requirements along with the fundamental right of freedom of speech.