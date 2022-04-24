No evidence of US involvement in regime change in Pakistan: Noam Chomsky
Share
World-renowned scholar, author and activist Noam Chomsky has rejected former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's claim about a foreign conspiracy against the previous government.
The PTI chairman continues to claim that there was a US-led conspiracy to remove him because of his refusal to stand by Washington against Russia and China.
Amid the foreign conspiracy controversy, the internationally renowned professor of linguistics and a longstanding critic of US foreign policy, Noam Chomsky, said there was no meaningful evidence of a coup by the US against Imran Khan's government.
The world's most-celebrated intellectual made the statement during an interaction with a blogger. “The US is powerful, but not all-powerful. There is a tendency to attribute everything that happens in the world to the CIA or some diabolical Western plan. There is plenty to condemn, sharply. And the US is indeed powerful. But it’s nothing like what is often believed,” Chomsky was quoted as saying by the left-wing blogger.
Expressing his views on the diplomatic cable, which former PM Khan dubbed as a foreign threat, Chomsky said he did not consider that as substantial evidence of US intervention for a regime change in Pakistan.
“By that logic, there are regime changes being planned constantly all over the world,” he added, saying “connecting of the dots was meaningless.”
NSC finds no foreign conspiracy against Imran ... 07:00 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday said that there was no foreign conspiracy behind the ...
The intellectual made the remarks days after Pakistan’s National Security Council rejected Imran Khan’s accusations that Washington had conspired to topple his government through a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia next week11:21 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Cheema asks President Alvi to declare Punjab CM election void over ...10:25 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz expresses dismay during surprise visit to PKLI09:36 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- No evidence of US involvement in regime change in Pakistan: Noam ...08:41 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz announces 60-day remission for prisoners ahead of ...07:50 PM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Mathira shares her thoughts on religion and bold dressing10:40 AM | 24 Apr, 2022
- Ahsan Khan gears up for versatile roles in upcoming projects07:24 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spark breakup rumours10:09 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022