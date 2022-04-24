Cheema asks President Alvi to declare Punjab CM election void over ‘constitutional violations’
Punjab Governor alleges tampering in voting process, violation of Constitution
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has pointed out constitutional violations in Punjab chief minister election in the latest report he shared with President Dr Arif Alvi.
The PTI stalwart, who was appointed Governor of the most populous province following the abrupt sacking of Chaudhry Sarwar, shared a six-page report after the court asked President Alvi to pick someone else for the oath-taking of CM elect Hamza Shehbaz.
In his report, Cheema alleged that the voting record of the polls was ‘tampered’ along with the violation of the Rules of Business.
He mentioned that cops barged into the Punjab Assembly in violation of the assembly rules and PTI and PML-Q members were allegedly restricted from taking part in the election.
Cheema alleged that the procedure opposed the Second Schedule of the Constitution while he also maintained that the speaker is supposed to intimate the governor about the outcome of the election and the governor needed to be satisfied with the election of the leader of the house under Rule 21 Business of the Punjab Assembly.
Hamza Shahbaz's oath-taking postponed one more ... 08:45 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – The swearing-in ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz has been postponed one more ...
He further maintained that the resignation of former CM Buzdar violated Sub-Section 8 of Article 130, saying the governor’s office never received the resignation of former Buzdar.
Pointing out all these points, Governor urged President Alvi to declare the election void and asked for constitutional advice on the issue.
Hamza's election as Punjab CM sham, says Imran ... 11:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the "supposed" election of Punjab chief minister, ...
