PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi join hands to scale up sports landscape in Pakistan

LAHORE -Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has announced a strategic partnership with Peshawar Zalmi, a prominent Pakistani cricket franchise, for the 9th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The aim of the partnership is to strengthen the country’s sports landscape.

The partnership was officially launched at a ceremony held in the city's Nishat Hotel on Tuesday. The glittering event was attended by senior management from both sides, cricketers, and notable media and showbiz personalities.

The partnership signifies a long-term alliance between two dynamic entities, each embodying excellence in their respective fields. Their missions intersect with their shared commitment to help engender a robust sports culture in the country to channel young boys' and girls' talent and constructive energies. The two organizations have significantly supplemented Pakistan’s sports landscape by providing opportunities and platforms to promising players.

PTCL Group leverages sports as a potent enabler of socioeconomic and digital inclusion. The Group has a robust nationwide CSR program that continues to uplift the most underprivileged segments.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi is a formidable contender of the annual HBL Pakistan Super League and boasts a worldwide die-hard fan following and immense brand value. Lovingly referred to as the ‘Yellow Storm’, the franchise continues to create a huge social impact through its CSR portfolio, including facilitating participation of communities as remote as the former FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.

In addition to using cricket as a force of good in society, the two brands will collaborate to usher in an exciting and memorable cricketing experience for the fans. The partnership will include player development and talent hunt tournaments, the construction of pitches and facilities at the school level in remote districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the provision of opportunities for female cricketers to develop and refine their cricketing skills.

Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to partner with Peshawar Zalmi, a beloved cricketing brand in Pakistan as well as worldwide. The partnership will help us jointly pursue our shared mission of youth empowerment through sports. Pakistan has immense talent in sports that, if explored, can firmly position Pakistan as a prominent force in all international sporting arenas.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi, said, “We are excited to join forces with PTCL Group for PSL 9. The partnership will help us explore collaborative opportunities for fostering a healthy sports culture in the country, with a stronger focus on including peripheral communities. PTCL Group and Peshawar Zalmi share a rich legacy of providing active platforms across remote regions, and we will try to enhance our impact.”

Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi and the all-time leading run-scorer in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is a valued brand ambassador for Ufone 4G also, which underscores the aligned vision and shared direction of both brands.

Apart from the excitement of PSL, this partnership aims to provide people with a range of recreational and healthy activities, including fan parks and beach cricket events. Moreover, a range of customized and innovative products and services, coupled with exciting giveaways and captivating digital content, are also forthcoming to deliver a comprehensive sports experience.