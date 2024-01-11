Matric exams scheduled for March 2024 postponed for a month; check all details here

The interim government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I Matric examinations that were scheduled to be held in mid-March this year.

The matric exams for Classes 9 and 10 classes have been delayed by a month due to Ramadan.

With the latest changes, matric exams in Peshawar and other regions of country's northwestern region will start from April 18.

Peshawar Board Chairman confirmed the change of exams date in light of the requests of students and parents, and due to significance of Ramadan - the holiest month in Islamic calendar.

Chairmen of all boards in KP also agreed on the changes in date.

Punjab boards on the other hand confirmed the schedule and tentative dates for the Matric exams.

As per the announcement, Class 10th exams will start from March 1, and 9th class exams will commence from March 19.