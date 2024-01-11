Search

Pakistan

Matric exams scheduled for March 2024 postponed for a month; check all details here

Web Desk
11:40 AM | 11 Jan, 2024
matric exams dates
Source: File Photo

The interim government in  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I Matric examinations that were scheduled to be held in mid-March this year.

The matric exams for Classes 9 and 10 classes have been delayed by a month due to Ramadan.

With the latest changes, matric exams in Peshawar and other regions of country's northwestern region will start from April 18.

Peshawar Board Chairman confirmed the change of exams date in light of the requests of students and parents, and due to significance of Ramadan - the holiest month in Islamic calendar.

Chairmen of all boards in KP also agreed on the changes in date.

Punjab boards on the other hand confirmed the schedule and tentative dates for the Matric exams.

As per the announcement, Class 10th exams will start from March 1, and 9th class exams will commence from March 19.

Matric students in Punjab to appear in eight exams from 2025

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

PML-N announces party candidates in Punjab for General Election 2024

06:45 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

How to check vote registration in Pakistan via SMS?

08:52 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

All you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant JN.1

08:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Matric students in Punjab to appear in eight exams from 2025

07:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

How can Pakistanis get all the information required to cast vote?

05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid ...

Pakistan

12:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in capital as Met ...

11:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital shivers as temperature ...

09:22 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

All Punjab Board Matric Class Date Sheet 2024 announced

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct ...

10:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Punjab Winter Vacations latest update here

02:28 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Extreme cold weather kills two teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Advertisement

Latest

01:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan’s 14-day judicial remand approved in May 9 cases

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 11th January, 2024

Forex

Open-market: Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.56 177.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.88
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 11 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 216,100 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: