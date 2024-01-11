Search

Saba Qamar's bold workout videos break the internet

12:42 PM | 11 Jan, 2024
Saba Qamar's bold workout videos break the internet

Pakistani actress and fitness freak, Saba Qamar, has once again wrapped the internet around her finger with her latest workout video, showcasing her dedication to maintain an hourglass figure and promoting a healthy lifestyle to her loyal fans.

While her illustrious career and unparalleled achievements carved her a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry, the Kamli star stands as one of the most sought-after artists known for their unique personality, impeccable acting skills, and athletic body.

Although the Manto diva has back-to-back television series and films in the pipeline, she makes time for herself. When she's not on set, the Hindi Medium star is hitting the gym.

With a loyal fanbase of 5.8 million followers on Instagram, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai actress often shares sneak peeks from her gym routine. 

Taking to Instagram stories, the Aina star showed off her toned physique, leaving the internet obsessed with her.

On the acting front, Qamar was previously seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam among others. and will next be seen in Serial Killer. 

