Imran Khan’s 14-day judicial remand approved in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday approved 14-day judicial remand of former Pakistani prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in case related to May 9 events, the turbulent time when the country saw violent protests targeting sensitive state and military installations.

May 9 attacks involving Imran Khan’s charged supporters were said to be attempt toward mutiny or civil war in the country that is already facing terrorism and financial crisis. It also prompted widespread crackdown against former ruling party.

Amid the proceedings, ATC court approved two week judicial remand of ex-prmier in 12 cases related to the May 9 riots

Judge Malik Ijaz Asif heard the case at Adiala Jail. Police urged court to grant 30-day physical remand of Imran Khan, the court however turned down their plea and granted a 14-day judicial remand.

Advocate Malik Faisal and Sardar Shahbaz Khosa appeared in the court on behalf of Imran Khan.