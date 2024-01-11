Suzuki GS150 price in Pakistan Jan 2024

Two-wheelers by Suzuki are iconic rides as since its inception, bikes created their place in premium category segment. Suzuki bikes are commuter rides, with the GS 150 remaining its most famous bike along with GD110s.

Suzuki 150 comes with a 4-cooled SOHC engine, an electric start mechanism, and it is known for its energizing performance and is used by moto-vloggers who travel north.

With the arrival of other Suzuki, and Yamaha model, the GS 150 looks a bit old but still remains a reliable option.

The bike petrol tank has a 12 litre capacity. With its wheelbase is 1,270 mm and 12v battery, it comes with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox system.

A unique dashboard with extra dial graced its head while front round headlamp and comfortable seat make it stand out among others.

Suzuki GS150 Price in Pakistan n2024

In January 2024, Suzuki GS150’s price in Pakistan stands at Rs382,000.

Suzuki GS150 Fuel Average

32-40Km/L (Varies on handling and bike condition)

Suzuki GS 150 Colors in Pakistan

Black, Red

Suzuki GS 150 Competitors

Honda CG 125 Special Edition, Honda CB 150F, Yamaha YB 125Z, Yamaha YB 125Z-DX, Yamaha YBR 125, Yamaha YBR125 G.