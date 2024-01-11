Strong earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.

Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)