PM Kakar says 'no authentic evidence' against Imran Khan for May 9 events

LAHORE – Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar responds to the serious allegations faced by the country's former premier Imran Khan, who has remained in jail since August last year.

In a recent interview, Kakar mentioned said there is no solid information proving Imran Khan's involement in the May 9 events. He however discussed the possibility of a military trial for those involved, suggesting that only those directly implicated should face punishment, not the entire party.

Kakar was of the view that punishment based solely on intelligence reports was insufficient, and mentiooned that PTI members involved in events were in hiding, making it challenging for them to participate in future politics.

He also assured the masses that the findings regarding the May 9 events will be made public through Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) once a thorough investigation is completed.

Commenting further, the caretaker PM said he emphasized the importance of a smooth transition of power and predicted that election results would be known by the evening of February 8 or the morning of February 9.

He mentioned believing in democracy but emphasised that the democratic government should improve governance and perform to gain support from the people.