Imran has ‘great confidence’ in judiciary, judges: Gohar 

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 7 Jan, 2024
Imran has ‘great confidence’ in judiciary, judges: Gohar 

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan clarified that the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, maintains unwavering trust in the judiciary and judges, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, refuting any assertions suggesting otherwise.

In a press conference held on Saturday, the PTI leader aimed to dispel any misconceptions arising from social media regarding Mr Khan’s stance on the judiciary. Gohar highlighted a specific meeting with Imran Khan in prison, aiming to conclusively address this issue.

“Imran Khan has absolute confidence in judges, including CJP Isa,” clarified Barrister Gohar Khan, asserting the party leader’s steadfast trust in the judiciary.

Nevertheless, while expressing this trust, the PTI chief emphasised the importance of the Chief Justice ensuring the implementation of his directives, removing impediments, and ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and transparent general elections on February 8.

This statement follows recent comments made by Sher Afzal Marwat, a central party leader, expressing reservations about the Chief Justice, suggesting that justice might be compromised as long as CJP Isa holds his position.

Barrister Gohar Khan further announced a new protocol wherein any future statements from Mr. Imran Khan will be officially released through the PTI central media department, affirming the party’s official communication strategy.

He reiterated the urgency for swift justice, particularly concerning pending cases, notably the allocation of the party’s electoral symbol, the “bat.” Stressing the significance of the symbol, the PTI leader warned that over 100 million voters could be disenfranchised if the party is denied its electoral emblem.

Emphasising the essence of fair elections in a democratic system, the PTI leader urged the apex court to address the party’s concerns, ensuring an equitable playing field for all participants in the upcoming elections.

