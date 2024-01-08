Bomb blast in KP's Bajaur kills five cops deployed for polio duty

PESHAWAR – A bomb blast targeting security forces in northwest Pakistan has killed at least five police personnel and injured other 10, according to rescue and police officials.

Reports in local media said bomb explosion targeted a police vehicle in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, neighboring Afghanistan.

The cops were deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams, but were attacked amid fresh wave of terrorism.

It was reported that more deaths were feared in the terror attack as some of the injured are in critical condition.

Forces and rescuers moved dead bodies and wounded persons to Khar hospital, where an emergency was declared.

