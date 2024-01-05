What makes a 'good' Saba Qamar? Kamli star reveals in latest video

When it comes to choosing between Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli, Saba Qamar becomes indecisive to pick one from her “babies.”

The acclaimed Pakistani actress, Qamar, whose illustrious career speaks volume, was recently seen answering rapid fire questions about her contemporary artists, advices, and favourite works.

In response to a question asking which film would she pick if the options were Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli, Qamar said, “you can't choose one from your babies,” leaving the question unanswered justifiably so because her impeccable acting prowess in both the cinematic masterpieces have been a great contribution to the film industry in Pakistan.

In another instance, Qamar was seen naming Iqra Aziz, Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly, and Yumna Zaidi and added that if these actresses were to be combined, a “good SQ [Saba Qamar] can be made.”

In another shot, the Hindi Medium star advised the audience and peers to never perform and host simultaneously at an event.

On the professional front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer.