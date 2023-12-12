Iqra Kanwal's DDLJ inspired Mayun photoshoot takes the internet by storm

Iqra Kanwal, a charming and immensely popular Pakistani social media influencer, has garnered an organic and substantial following across various platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Boasting around 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.9 million followers on Instagram, she initially gained fame through her YouTube channel, Sistrology. Remarkably, her success has extended to her sisters, who are now flourishing in their solo vlogging ventures, collectively admired by a massive and dedicated fandom.

As the excitement surrounding Kanwal's impending marriage builds, her wedding festivities have commenced in full swing. From an intimate bridal shower for her friends to the recent Mayun event, each celebration is marked by style and elegance.

Notably, Iqra recently shared a series of captivating photos from her DDLG-themed HD Mayun photo shoot, where the adorable couple posed amidst lush green farms, striking iconic DDLG poses. Iqra looked radiant in a lovely yellow outfit, exuding joy and anticipation for her upcoming nuptials.