PrimeXBT Introduces, JazzCash, and EasyPaisa Payment Methods

PrimeXBT, a leading multi-asset trading broker offering access to global markets, has expanded its suite of payment options by introducing JazzCash and EasyPaisa, alongside the recent launch of the globally recognised e-wallet, Neteller. This update underscores PrimeXBT’s commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for traders by offering reliable, secure, and familiar funding methods.

JazzCash and EasyPaisa, two of Pakistan’s most widely used e-wallets, are now available as deposit and withdrawal methods on PrimeXBT. These locally preferred options offer a fast, free, and efficient way to manage transactions, with minimum and maximum transaction limits set between $10 and $175. In addition, Neteller has been introduced as a new global payment method, offering instant deposits, efficient withdrawals, and zero transaction fees, with limits ranging from $5 to $5,000.

“At PrimeXBT, we continue to prioritise accessibility and flexibility,” said a PrimeXBT spokesperson. “By adding trusted local options like JazzCash and EasyPaisa, alongside global solutions like Neteller, we’re enabling our clients to choose the methods that best suit their needs and transaction preferences.”

These additions complement PrimeXBT’s existing payment options, which include Binance Pay as well as SWIFT wire transfers for larger transactions. By supporting both global and local solutions, the broker aims to meet the diverse needs of its clients while streamlining the funding process.

The introduction of JazzCash, EasyPaisa, and Neteller reflects PrimeXBT’s broader vision of creating a more inclusive and client-focused trading environment. As the broker continues to grow its reach and offerings, providing convenient, low-cost, and widely used payment methods remains a central priority.

Start trading with PrimeXBT

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. The Neteller payment option referenced herein is provided by PXBT Trading Ltd, a regulated Securities Dealer (License No. SD 162), and/or its authorised payment agents. Availability of payment methods may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to change without prior notice.