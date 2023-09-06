Pakistan’s total debt surges past Rs61 trillion, shows SBP data

KARACHI – The federal government's total debt has crossed Rs61 trillion mark as massive domestic and foreign borrowing were made to cover the fiscal deficit.
Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the debt of the South Asian country went up by Rs907 billion by the end of July 2023.
It added that the total debt of the government stood at Rs61.70 trillion, 22.11% up on year-on-year basis as in July 2022 it was Rs50.57 trillion.
The central bank explained the total debt includes Rs39 trillion domestic borrowing and Rs22.73 foreign borrowings.
A few day ago, the Ministry of Finance in a report said that Pakistan’s total debt decreased by $3.60 billion till March 2023.
However, the foreign debt has witnessed an increase of Rs6,000 billion due to massive depreciation of the Pakistan currency against the US dollar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
