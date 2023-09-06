Shilpa Shetty set to appear on Shehnaaz Gill's show

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has been basking in the glow of success since her remarkable stint on Bigg Boss 13. Her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, from sharing the screen with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to launching her very own chat show.

Currently, she's not only gearing up for her upcoming film but also busy hosting her chat show, "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill."

In a recent episode of her chat show, she welcomed the glamorous Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty, to promote her forthcoming film, "Sukhee." The two stars looked fabulous together, with Shilpa in an all-yellow contemporary ensemble and Shehnaaz donning a halter-neck pink top paired with denim jeans. In an adorable moment captured on video, the duo shared laughter after exchanging whispered secrets, leaving fans intrigued about what transpired during the interview.

Gill didn't hold back from sharing some candid snapshots of her time with Shetty on her social media platform. She captioned the photos with warm words, stating, "Had the immense pleasure of having the fitness queen and a wonderful human, @theshilpashetty, on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon."

Enthusiastic fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement for the upcoming episode. Shilpa Shetty reciprocated the love and wrote, "Lovvvee u @shehnaazgill, stay happy and blessed."

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film, "Sukhee," features her in the role of a Punjabi housewife embarking on a journey to Delhi with her friends for a school reunion after two decades. Alongside Shilpa, the movie stars Amid Sadh and Kusha Kapila and is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 22.

On the work front, Gill is all set to grace the screen once more in Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's upcoming film titled "Thank You For Coming." The star-studded cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and more, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The film is slated for release on October 6, 2023.