Customs officials rough up woman passenger, drag her by hair over luggage dispute (VIDEO)

Customs Officials Rough Up Woman Passenger Drag Her By Hair Over Luggage Dispute Video

LAHORE – Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as customs officials assaulted a female passenger.

As per available information, a female passenger was brutally assaulted after she resisted officials during luggage checking. During the incident, a female customs officer dragged the woman by hair in the lounge, causing commotion among passengers’ family.

A clip surfaced online showing a scuffle between female passengers and customs officials, as two sides slapped each other.  The assault was captured by passengers and the video went viral, causing outrage.

Amid outrage, Customs officials revealed that the dispute started during inspection of baggage. The female passenger, who arrived from Abu Dhabi, got into an argument with the officers when officials were adamant for not clearing her imported wedding dress.

The passengers protested due to their luggage not being cleared, which led to a physical altercation. During this, the passenger allegedly hit customs officials with her shoes. As a result, customs officials detained her, filed a case, and have initiated legal proceedings.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

