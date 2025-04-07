Rangers, CTD arrest three terrorists in Karachi’s Korangi

KARACHI – Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation and arrested three terrorists belonging to the Fitna-tul-Khawarij group in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, all three terrorists are affiliated with the Fitna-tul-Khawarij Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, and weapons along with explosive materials were recovered from them.

The spokesperson stated that the arrested terrorist Naeemullah is a trained militant involved in operations in Waziristan and had recently arrived in Karachi to organize a terror network.

He further added that the three terrorists were planning terrorist activities in Karachi.

Earlier, the security forces killed nine terrorists, including a ring leader, in an intelligence-based operation in general area Takwara, Dera Ismail Khan District.

ISPR said the operation was conducted after receiving information regarding presence of the terrorists in the area.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, nine terrorists including ring leader Shireen, were eliminated.