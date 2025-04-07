Singer Salman Ahmed booked under PECA for social media propaganda

Famous singer Salman Ahmed has been charged under the PECA Act for violating social media regulations.

A case has been registered against singer Salman Ahmed for allegedly propagating against national security agencies and the state on social media.

According to the police, the case has been registered under the police’s complaint at the Defence A police station in Lahore.

The FIR states that Salman Ahmed has 265,400 followers on the social media platform X, and he allegedly spread propaganda against national institutions on social media.

The FIR also mentions that Salman Ahmed posted a hateful message on social media, which was personally observed by a police officer on duty.