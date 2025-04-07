Icc Fines Pakistan Team For Slow Over Rate In Third Odi Against New Zealand

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the Pakistan cricket team for a slow over-rate in the third ODI match.

Pakistan had already been fined in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, but the team did not learn from the fines and ended up being penalized again in the third match.

The Pakistan team was one over behind the allotted time, which led to a 5% fine on the match fee by the ICC for slow over-rate.

Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, acknowledged his mistake.

It is worth noting that New Zealand completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Prior to this, New Zealand had also defeated Pakistan 4-1 in a five-match ODI series.