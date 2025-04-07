Starlink services to launch in Pakistan by November-December, says IT minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Shaza Fatima has announced that Starlink services will be available in Pakistan by November or December this year.

The statement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Committee Chairman Aminul Haq, where the issue of Starlink’s licencing was discussed. The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the committee on the matter.

The PTA chairman informed that the Space Board had granted a provisional license to Starlink, and a full licence would be issued once their regulations are finalised.

Currently, the Starlink license is in the process of being issued.

Committee Chairman Aminul Haq asked about the challenges related to Starlink’s licence.

Minister Shaza Fatima clarified that there were no significant issues with Starlink’s licence. She explained that satellite internet is a new technology, and its various aspects needed to be considered. A consultant has been hired to finalise the regulations, and once they are ready, Starlink will need to reapply.

Shaza Fatima also mentioned that a Chinese company had applied for satellite internet services, and after the necessary infrastructure is in place, Starlink services will be available in Pakistan by November or December.

She emphasised that the government wants to provide opportunities for other companies in the space internet sector as well. A request from the Chinese company, Shanghai Spacecom, has also been received, and the aim is to encourage more companies to foster a competitive environment.