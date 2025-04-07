Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Starlink services to launch in Pakistan by November-December, says IT minister

Starlink Services To Launch In Pakistan By November December Says It Minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Shaza Fatima has announced that Starlink services will be available in Pakistan by November or December this year.

The statement was made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Committee Chairman Aminul Haq, where the issue of Starlink’s licencing was discussed. The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) briefed the committee on the matter.

The PTA chairman informed that the Space Board had granted a provisional license to Starlink, and a full licence would be issued once their regulations are finalised.

Currently, the Starlink license is in the process of being issued.

Committee Chairman Aminul Haq asked about the challenges related to Starlink’s licence.

Minister Shaza Fatima clarified that there were no significant issues with Starlink’s licence. She explained that satellite internet is a new technology, and its various aspects needed to be considered. A consultant has been hired to finalise the regulations, and once they are ready, Starlink will need to reapply.

Shaza Fatima also mentioned that a Chinese company had applied for satellite internet services, and after the necessary infrastructure is in place, Starlink services will be available in Pakistan by November or December.

She emphasised that the government wants to provide opportunities for other companies in the space internet sector as well. A request from the Chinese company, Shanghai Spacecom, has also been received, and the aim is to encourage more companies to foster a competitive environment.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search