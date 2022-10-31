Twitter plans to charge $20 per month from verified account holders: reports
Share
Twitter plans to charge $20 per month from verified account holders: reportsDays after taking over the microblogging site Twitter, Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the verification process of the social media platform will be revamped immediately.
"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet but he did not shared further details in this regard.
Reports claimed that Twitter is planning the charge for the blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder.
Users would have to pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue subscription or they will lose their "verified" badges if the project is implemented, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday.
The new owner of the social media platform is yet to make a decision in this regard but reports said that it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.
Meanwhile, the Verge reported on Sunday that subscription fee for Twitter blue will be hiked to $19.99 per month from $4.99 a month.
The microblogging site introduced its first subscription service, Twitter Blue, in June last year. The new service includes various features including an option to edit tweets.
Internet flooded with memes as Elon Musk takes ... 09:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter Inc this Thursday. His takeover started with firing top executives and ...
- Pakistan forms three-member commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s ...08:02 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Twitter plans to charge $20 per month from verified account holders: ...07:36 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Celebrities saddened over journalist Sadaf Naeem's tragic death07:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to ...06:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- AUSvIRE: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs in T20 World Cup fixture06:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with latest video05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Madhuri Dixit stuns in a gorgeous saree designed by Faraz Manan05:32 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Hamza Ali Abbasi reveals why he refused Indian movie 'Judwaa 2'04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022