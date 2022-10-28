Internet flooded with memes as Elon Musk takes over Twitter
09:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Internet flooded with memes as Elon Musk takes over Twitter
Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter Inc this Thursday. His takeover started with firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he outlined previously.

The 51-year-old terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter.

He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and was escorted out, the sources added.

After Parag Agrawal was sacked as CEO, Twitterati, especially in India, started a massive meme fest taking potshots at the former CEO.

