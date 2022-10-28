Ushna Shah shows love for beau Hamza Amin
Share
Lollywood's versatile and talented actress Ushna Shah is setting the bar higher for lovebirds.
The Bashar Momin star opened up about her love life recently and wasn't shy of giving her millions of fans and followers a glimpse into the luxurious life she lives.
Shah and her beau Hamza Amin's PDA-filled pictures have been circulating on the internet amassing thousands of likes and comments from the diva's fans.
The Ru Baru Ishq Tha actress' recent sweet gesture for her beau is deliciously spoiling netizens. Those in love have been appreciating and sending love to the duo.
Taking to the Instagram story section, Shah posted a picture that broke the internet for good.
The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress drew a henna-stained tattoo of the couple's first names on Amin's palm and wrote the word "mine" a bunch of times followed by a heart emoticon.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shah's recent works include Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.
Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with? 09:34 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently remained in news for his alleged relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Amin, and this ...
-
-
-
-
- FIA summons Shah Mahmmod Qureshi in cipher audio leaks case09:09 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022