Ali Zafar responds to Zimbabwe president's viral tweet
After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Lollywood superstar Ali Zafar has given a befitting reply to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “fake Mr Bean” meme.
Zimbabwe pulled off a shocking one-run upset over Pakistan on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.
Zimbabwe were restricted to 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129-8.
Responding to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tweet, the Teefa in Trouble actor wrote: “Pakistan team will bounce back from here. Watch @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak play in the next match :) #WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #PakistanCricket'.
Pakistan team will bounce back from here. Watch @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak play in the next match :) #WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #PakistanCricket https://t.co/KQo6oWciH4— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 28, 2022
The Zimbabwe president took a jibe at the Pakistani team as he tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim.”
It all started when the Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is known as “Pakistani Mr. Bean” for his stark resemblance to British comedian Rowan Atkinson’s character, came to an event in the African country as the real one. The people thought him to be the real but later realized they were tricked.
Zimbabwe president takes a jibe at Pakistan after ... 11:58 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Soon after Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run upset over the Green Shirts on Thursday to put the Asian giants in ...
