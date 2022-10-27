Zimbabwe president takes a jibe at Pakistan after his team's win in T20 World Cup
Share
Soon after Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning one-run upset over the Green Shirts on Thursday to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the T20 World Cup, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Damdudzo Mnangagwa took a jibe at Pakistan.
In a post on his Twitter handle, the Zimbabwean president congratulated the Chevrons and took a jibe at Pakistan by asking it to "send the real Mr Bean next time”.
Earlier, cricket fans engaged in a Twitter war on the ongoing joke about Mr Bean — it has roots in an event in Zimbabwe.
According to a Zimbabwean fan on Twitter, a fake Mr Bean — a popular TV character portrayed by Rowan Atkinson — who belonged to Pakistan, presented himself as Atkinson and "duped" a number of people present at the event.
What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022
Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼
While this event had gained popularity since Pakistan and Zimbabwe were gearing up for the match, the latest person to jump onto the bandwagon was the president of Zimbabwe.
Earlier, Zimbabwe staged an incredible performance and registered a thrilling one-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
Zimbabwe were restricted to 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers, led by Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in a Super 12 thriller in Perth.
- Zimbabwe president takes a jibe at Pakistan after his team's win in ...11:58 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- ‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is ...11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Imran Khan heckled with “Ghari Chor” slogans in Lahore (VIDEO)11:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- FIA arrests journalist Ghulam Hussain in Rs5.7 million loan case10:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Elon Musk is now owner of Twitter10:10 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to slain journalist Arshad ...06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest pictures09:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates birthday in style05:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022