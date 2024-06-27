India, England set for T20 World Cup semi-final showdown today

India and England are gearing up for a thrilling semi-final clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 today.

India, eager to avenge their 2022 semi-final loss, will face England at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

India has been unbeaten in the tournament with six wins so far. England, the defending champions, had a slow start but dominated in the Super 8 stage to reach the semi-finals.

India hold a slight edge over England with 12 wins in their 23 T20I encounters, despite losing their last two T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2016 and 2022. Meanwhile, England have a perfect record in T20 World Cup semi-finals and won the tournament in 2010 and 2022.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.