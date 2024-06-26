T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

T20 World Cup 2024 is winding down to its conclusion after month long action and now details of semi-final fixtures surface.
Underdog Afghanistan also qualified for first-ever World Cup semi-final, and will face South Africa, while cricket powerhouses England and India will clash in the other semi-final.
Rashid Khan-led side secured their historic qualification after a tense victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match. In previous games, India secured their semi-final berth by defeating Australia by 24 runs, joining England and South Africa in the final four.
The semi-final lineup promises thrilling competition as teams vie for a place in the ultimate showdown.
|Semi-final
|Date & Time (PST)
|Teams
|Venue
|Semi-final 1
|June 27, 5:30 am
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
|Semi-final 2
|June 27, 7:30 pm
|India vs England
|Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
