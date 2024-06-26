Search

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

10:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

T20 World Cup 2024 is winding down to its conclusion after month long action and now details of semi-final fixtures surface.

Underdog Afghanistan also qualified for first-ever World Cup semi-final, and will face South Africa, while cricket powerhouses England and India will clash in the other semi-final.

Rashid Khan-led side secured their historic qualification after a tense victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match. In previous games, India secured their semi-final berth by defeating Australia by 24 runs, joining England and South Africa in the final four.

The semi-final lineup promises thrilling competition as teams vie for a place in the ultimate showdown.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Schedule

Semi-final Date & Time (PST) Teams Venue
Semi-final 1 June 27, 5:30 am South Africa vs Afghanistan Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Semi-final 2 June 27, 7:30 pm India vs England Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana

Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

