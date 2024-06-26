T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

T20 World Cup 2024 is winding down to its conclusion after month long action and now details of semi-final fixtures surface.

Underdog Afghanistan also qualified for first-ever World Cup semi-final, and will face South Africa, while cricket powerhouses England and India will clash in the other semi-final.

Rashid Khan-led side secured their historic qualification after a tense victory over Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match. In previous games, India secured their semi-final berth by defeating Australia by 24 runs, joining England and South Africa in the final four.

The semi-final lineup promises thrilling competition as teams vie for a place in the ultimate showdown.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Schedule