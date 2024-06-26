US backs Pakistan's 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved launch of new military campaign 'Operation Azm e Istehkam' which aimed at crushing spike in militancy and extremism and Washington backed Islamabad's new counter-terrorism efforts.

US State Department spokesperson said his country supports Pakistan's new anti-militancy campaign, 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam'.

He mentioned supporting Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and ensure safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes rule of law and protection of human rights.

The spokesman adds: Washington's is with Pakistan on security issues including high-level counterterrorism dialogue, robust counterterrorism capacity-building programs, and various US-Pakistan military-to-military talks.

He said Pakistani people suffered tremendously from terror attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror, he said, highlighting the shared interest between two sides.

Last week, the government decided to launch operation in response to an increase in terror incidents, describing it as collective multidimensional operation and national vision of the entire state system.