US backs Pakistan's 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam' against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved launch of new military campaign 'Operation Azm e Istehkam' which aimed at crushing spike in militancy and extremism and Washington backed Islamabad's new counter-terrorism efforts.
US State Department spokesperson said his country supports Pakistan's new anti-militancy campaign, 'Operation Azm-e-Istehkam'.
He mentioned supporting Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and ensure safety and security of its citizens in a manner that promotes rule of law and protection of human rights.
The spokesman adds: Washington's is with Pakistan on security issues including high-level counterterrorism dialogue, robust counterterrorism capacity-building programs, and various US-Pakistan military-to-military talks.
He said Pakistani people suffered tremendously from terror attacks. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror, he said, highlighting the shared interest between two sides.
Last week, the government decided to launch operation in response to an increase in terror incidents, describing it as collective multidimensional operation and national vision of the entire state system.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
