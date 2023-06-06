Saboor Aly gets candid about motherhood and travelling

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly believes everything happens on its own accord, and that marital life should be enjoyed instead of assuming one made a contract to bear children and dedicate your life to them. The actress also divulged in her love for wanderlust and emphasized how travelling with children isn't an easy job.

But that doesn't mean the Parizaad star runs away from mommy duties or wouldn't have kids, she will be a superb mother "when its time."

In a recent appearance on Hina Altaf's podcast, the Fitrat actress discussed how she looks upto motherhood and its responsibilities. Aly also hinted at her love for travelling and explains how the Meeras starlet wants to travel the world.

This enthusiasm of Aly's is apparent from her social media posts where half of the time she's travelling to exotic destinations with her husband and actor, Ali Ansari.

Midway in their conversation, Aly recounted the days when her mother would travel with her and Sajal Aly — Lollywood's top notch actress.

"It was difficult for our mother to travel with me and Sajal back in the day as far as I remember."

"I think it’s quite difficult to travel with kids, even if you have one," adding that she wants to "travel all around the globe before having children."

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.