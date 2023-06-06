Search

Saboor Aly gets candid about motherhood and travelling

Noor Fatima 10:05 AM | 6 Jun, 2023
Source: saboor aly (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly believes everything happens on its own accord, and that marital life should be enjoyed instead of assuming one made a contract to bear children and dedicate your life to them. The actress also divulged in her love for wanderlust and emphasized how travelling with children isn't an easy job.

But that doesn't mean the Parizaad star runs away from mommy duties or wouldn't have kids, she will be a superb mother "when its time." 

In a recent appearance on Hina Altaf's podcast, the Fitrat actress discussed how she looks upto motherhood and its responsibilities. Aly also hinted at her love for travelling and explains how the Meeras starlet wants to travel the world.

This enthusiasm of Aly's is apparent from her social media posts where half of the time she's travelling to exotic destinations with her husband and actor, Ali Ansari.

Midway in their conversation, Aly recounted the days when her mother would travel with her and Sajal Aly — Lollywood's top notch actress.

"It was difficult for our mother to travel with me and Sajal back in the day as far as I remember."

"I think it’s quite difficult to travel with kids, even if you have one," adding that she wants to "travel all around the globe before having children."

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Amanat, Nehar, Mushkil, and Sar-e-Rah.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

