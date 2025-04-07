Has Mohsin Naqvi resigned as PCB chairman?

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have issued a statement regarding rumours claiming that Mohsin Naqvi has resigned as chairman.

The PCB officials have denied the rumors that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has stepped down from the post.

Recently, Mohsin Naqvi was elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council, followed by speculation that he might resign as PCB chief due to his increasing engagements.

Additionally, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal had demanded Naqvi to resign due to the national team’s continuous failures.

Earlier this month, in accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Effective immediately, Pakistan will lead the Council in its mission to promote and expand cricket across the Asian continent.

With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket’s presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport.