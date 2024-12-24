Champions Trophy 2025: Full schedule announced by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be held from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan is set to host the tournament, with matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, while select fixtures, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, will be played in Dubai.

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups, competing in a total of 15 matches. Group A includes Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and England.

The opening match on February 19 will see hosts Pakistan face New Zealand in Karachi, followed by Bangladesh taking on India in Dubai on February 20. Other key fixtures include Australia versus England in Lahore on February 22 and Pakistan against India in Dubai on February 23.

The group stage matches will conclude on March 2, with the semi-finals scheduled for March 4 in Dubai and March 5 in Lahore. The final is set for March 9 in Lahore, but in the event that India qualifies, the final will be shifted to Dubai. March 10 has been reserved as a backup day.

This edition of the Champions Trophy promises intense competition as top cricketing nations battle for supremacy, with fans eagerly anticipating high-stakes clashes, particularly the iconic rivalry between Pakistan and India.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule