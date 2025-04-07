Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan appoints Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao as strategic adviser to crypto council

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has appointed Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance and a prominent Web3 leader, as a strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), as announced in a statement from the Finance Division on Monday.

This announcement came during a PCC meeting that included CZ, with the meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. It was attended by key government officials such as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and Federal Secretaries for Law and IT.

CZ also held separate discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar during his visit.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb described the appointment as a significant milestone for Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s commitment to innovation. “With CZ on board, we are speeding up our vision of positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in Web3, digital finance, and blockchain growth,” he stated.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the PCC, expressed that Pakistan was opening its doors to the future of finance, and with CZ’s expertise, the country could build a competitive and inclusive crypto ecosystem. He highlighted CZ’s pioneering role in shaping the world’s largest crypto exchange, which has transformed how billions view financial freedom.

As a strategic advisor, CZ will assist Pakistan’s government and the private sector in areas such as regulation, infrastructure, education, and crypto adoption, according to the Finance Division.

CZ, the Binance founder, remarked on the immense potential of Pakistan, particularly with more than 60% of its population being under 30 years old. He believes the country’s prospects are limitless.

The Pakistan Crypto Council, formed under the Finance Division, is leading the charge on this digital transformation. Recently, Bilal bin Saqib was appointed as the chief advisor to the Finance Minister for the PCC.

