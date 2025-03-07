Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mufti Qavi predicts India’s victory in Champions Trophy final

Controversial religious figure Mufti Qavi has predicted that India will win the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai this Sunday.

Speaking to a private channel, Mufti Qavi said it would not be favorable for New Zealand to win the trophy, adding that India — whom he referred to as his “in-laws” — have the upper hand in the final.

“If India bat first, they will score at least 310 runs. If New Zealand bat first, we will restrict them to under 260, meaning India will lift the cup,” he claimed.

The highly anticipated final will see India face New Zealand in what could be the last ODI appearance for veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, 36, and captain Rohit, 37, have already retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027, this final might mark the end of their ODI careers as well.

On the other hand, New Zealand aims to win the Champions Trophy for the second time, having clinched the title back in 2000. They reached the final after defeating South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore.

However, their victory came with a setback as pace bowler Matt Henry, who took 5-42 against India in the group stage, suffered a shoulder injury while taking a catch. His fitness remains uncertain for the final showdown.

All eyes are now on Dubai as cricket fans eagerly await the clash between two strong contenders for the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

New Zealand outclass South Africa by 50 runs to reach Champions Trophy final

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 March 2025 Friday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

