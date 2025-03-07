Mufti Qavi predicts India’s victory in Champions Trophy final

Controversial religious figure Mufti Qavi has predicted that India will win the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai this Sunday.

Speaking to a private channel, Mufti Qavi said it would not be favorable for New Zealand to win the trophy, adding that India — whom he referred to as his “in-laws” — have the upper hand in the final.

“If India bat first, they will score at least 310 runs. If New Zealand bat first, we will restrict them to under 260, meaning India will lift the cup,” he claimed.

The highly anticipated final will see India face New Zealand in what could be the last ODI appearance for veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, 36, and captain Rohit, 37, have already retired from T20 internationals after winning the World Cup last year. With the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027, this final might mark the end of their ODI careers as well.

On the other hand, New Zealand aims to win the Champions Trophy for the second time, having clinched the title back in 2000. They reached the final after defeating South Africa by 50 runs in Lahore.

However, their victory came with a setback as pace bowler Matt Henry, who took 5-42 against India in the group stage, suffered a shoulder injury while taking a catch. His fitness remains uncertain for the final showdown.

All eyes are now on Dubai as cricket fans eagerly await the clash between two strong contenders for the Champions Trophy 2025 title.