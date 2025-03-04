India and Australia all set for epic showdown in first semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy

DUBAI – Semifinal stakes high as unbeaten India take on Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with all eyes on the epic showdown. The winner of this match will secure place in final of ICC Champions Trophy, and both teams will be looking to advance to the final and claim the title.

Two sides will lock horns in Dubai International Cricket Stadium today on Tuesday as the game promises to be thrilling contest, with both teams vying for a place in final.

Men in Blue, having maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament so far, enters match with confidence. The team won all of their matches, showcasing exceptional form. In contrast, Australia has faced mixed results, with two no-results and two losses in their last five matches.

Australia remains formidable opponent, and their previous successes in ICC tournaments will make them a tough challenge for India. Two teams have met 151 times in ODIs, with Australia winning 84 encounters and India claiming 57 victories. In the Champions Trophy, they have faced off four times, with India winning two and Australia securing one win.

One game ended without a result, making this clash all the more significant in the context of their storied rivalry in ICC knockouts.

Rohit Sharma led squad has been in dominant form, with their last 10 matches featuring string of victories, barring two losses and one draw. His leadership and contributions from key players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja have been instrumental in their success.

Steve Smith’s squad enters semifinal after mixed set of results. Despite a few setbacks, they have the ability to turn things around, with star players like Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne ready to make an impact. Matt Short’s injury has left a gap in the squad, but Cooper Connolly has been brought in as a replacement.

Aussie path to semifinal has included 5-wicket win over England, two no-result matches, and a loss to Afghanistan. Asian side has been in impeccable form, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand with ease.

Indian vs Australia

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.