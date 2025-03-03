Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals announced

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced match officials for the two semi-finals at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The first semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai, scheduled for Tuesday, 4th March, will be overseen on the field by Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth.

Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel meanwhile, will take charge of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, 5th March in Lahore.

Both matches will start at 9am GMT.

The full list of officials for both matches are as follows:

Semi-final 1: India v Australia (Dubai)

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-final 2: South Africa v New Zealand (Lahore)

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Umpire coach: Karl Hurter

Mahmood Idrees

