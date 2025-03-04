Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Horror: 4-year-old girl crushed to death by truck near Korangi

KARACHI – Port city of Karachi witnessed another tragic incident as 4-year-old girl was killed by a Mazda truck. The incident occurred near Jalal Chowk in Mehran Town, where the minor girl was playing outside her home when the truck runs over her.

Local police identified the driver as Zakir, who failed to notice the young child while reversing the vehicle. It was reported that the girl died on the spot before getting any medical aid.

Cops identified the girl as Rukhsana as police swiftly apprehended the driver and seized the truck for further investigation.

Eyewitnesses have been interviewed, and evidence is being collected to determine the circumstances of the incident and establish responsibility.

After the incident, the child’s body was transported to Jinnah Hospital for medicolegal procedure.

This tragic accident has once again put ongoing safety concerns surrounding heavy vehicles in residential areas under spotlight, sparking renewed calls for stricter regulations and safety measures to prevent such incidents.

In first two months of this year, Sindh capital reported over 100 traffic-related fatalities, including 78 men, 14 women, 11 children, and 4 girls.

