Pakistanis likely to enjoy ‘week-long holidays’ for Eidul Fitr 2025; Check Expected dates

KARACHI – As holy month of Ramadan continues, excitement is building for celebrations of Eidul Fitr – one of major Islamic occasions.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on March 31, 2025. Shawwal moon is expected to be visible in most parts of the country on March 30, on Sunday.

As per Ruet members, Shawwal crescent will be over 26 hours old by the evening of March 30, fulfilling the required age for visibility.

This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to be a week-long holiday. The first three days are expected to be on Monday to Wednesday, which will be coupled by a weekend before Eid. Many Pakistanis are hoping for a long festive break, with some expecting a five-day holiday from March 29 to April 2.

If you add two additional holidays, the break could extend from March 29 to April 6, offering a total of nine days off. The final announcement of Eid holidays will be announced later as per moon sighting.